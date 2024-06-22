Onne Customs Seizes Goods Worth N3bn, Generates N43bn in June

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Area II Command, Onne Rivers State, said it seized goods with duty paid value worth N3,188,454,452 this month of June.

The items seized, according to the NCS include:4×20 feet containers laden with bales of clothing, lace and fabrics (96 jumbo size in total) with duty paid value of N911,520,011.00.



Also seized were 2×40 feet containers laden with 2,625 cartons of cough syrup codeine, 80 cartons of Sildenafil Citrate tablets and 40 cartons of deluxe chilly cutter with duty paid value of N2,250,654,000.00 (based on concealment, false declaration, contravention of revised import prohibition guideline and section 55 subsection (1) paragraphs (C) and (I) of NCS Act 2023).

The Customs Area Controller, Area II Command, Onne, Mohammed Babandede, revealed this yesterday during a briefing with journalists where he displayed the seized goods at the Onne Port, Rivers State.



Babandede also revealed that the Command generated the sum of N43,430,267,210.00 in the month of June 2024.

According to Babandede, the Command generated the sum of N249,752,268,298.28 which translates to 50.4 per cent of the initial target of N494billion and 40.3 per cent of the current annual target N618 billion for this year.



He noted that the amount is an increase in revenue generation of N153,213,700,450.15, when compared with the previous year for the same period.

“The Command was initially given a target of N494 billion before it was reviewed two weeks ago to N618 billion as revenue target for year 2024. As at the end of May 2024, the Command had generated a total revenue of N249,752,268,298.28 which translated to 50.4 per cent of the initial target and 40.3 per cent of the current annual target.

“When compared to the same period last year, the Command had an increase in revenue generation of N153,213,700,450.15. It is worthy to note that despite the NLC Strike, Democracy Day and Sallah holiday, as of this morning (Friday) the Command has generated N43,430,267,210.00 in the month of June 2024.”

He said, “The items seized include: 4×20 feet containers laden with bales of clothing, lace and fabrics (96 jumbo size in total) with duty paid value of N911,520,011.00.

“Also seized were 2×40 feet containers laden with 2,625 cartons of cough syrup codeine, 80 cartons of Sildenafil Citrate tablets and 40 cartons of deluxe chilly cutter with duty paid value of N2,250,654,000.00 (based on concealment, false declaration, contravention of revised import prohibition guideline and section 55 subsection (1) paragraphs (C) and (I) of NCS Act 2023).

“Also today we have on display a seized container of used electronics which has turned into e-waste. As you are aware of the environmental effect such waste pose to human lives, for the purpose of disposal we shall be working with the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation, synergy and in line with section 119 & 245 of the NCS Act to have it disposed.

“Put together, the total Duty Paid Value of the seven seized containers stand at N3,188,454,452,” Babandede said.

The Area II Comptroller, who emphasised that the seizures were made purely from intelligence, information sharing with sister agencies, and physical examination, thanked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for their support and collaboration that made the seizures possible.

The NCS controller further stated that the seized containers will be filed for condemnation at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt and shall be subsequently forfeited to the federal government.

Babandede however clarified on the functions of customs as relates with bonded terminals, emphasising that such procedures are guides in which customs officers must adhere to.

“The final destination for clearing of any consignment into the country is at the owner’s or importer’s discretion. This cannot be altered by any customs officer including the Area Controller. Firstly, the importer has to stipulate the Bonded Terminal or Port that will be the final destination right at the country of exportation which is always indicated on the Bill of Laden and is transmitted via shipping companies to the sea port where the vessel will berth.

“This negates the erroneous belief that Onne officers connive with operators of Bonded Terminals to transfer containers to Bonded Terminals,” the Area Controller added.