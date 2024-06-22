Obi to Tinubu: Stop Downplaying Nigeria’s Worrisome Economic Situation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, yesterday, reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s alleged downplaying of the hardship in the country with his declaration that it was not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

Obi said rather than face the reality that the country was now the poverty capital of the world as well as the most insecure people and take decisive steps to stem the situation, the government was trying to play the ostrich even when the people were overwhelmed by the situation.

In a statement by his media aide, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, the former Anambra State governor stated: “The problems facing Nigeria are well-known to all Nigerians. We are the poverty capital of the world, among the most insecure people on earth, among the hungriest, have poor education quality and the highest number of out-of-school children, high infant mortality, corruption, unemployment, the highest income gap between the poor and the rich, high corruption perception index, infrastructure and healthcare challenges, and more.

“It’s disheartening to hear those in charge, who were hired to address our problems, make statements like “we are not the only ones struggling with poverty and hunger.” Instead of merely acknowledging that other countries face similar challenges, we need to hear a thorough plan of action to tackle our unique struggles.”

According to Obi, the citizens required concrete solutions and clear vision to address the issues, not comparisons that downplay Nigeria’s circumstances.

“I urge those in leadership positions to offer tangible solutions, not mere reminders that others face similar challenges. We need a comprehensive approach to tackle our specific challenges, not generalisations that dismiss our experiences.

“A true leader provides direction, guidance, solutions, and reassurance in times of crisis. This is the hallmark of visionary leadership and a trait of nations that are making progress and advancing their development.

“They don’t simply state the obvious but offer a roadmap for overcoming obstacles. Just like a pilot, who doesn’t just announce turbulence; they assure passengers that they will do everything possible to ensure a safe journey.

“Only then can we begin to trust that our country is in capable hands, working towards a brighter future for all Nigerians,” he added.