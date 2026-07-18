Radda Courts Katsina Citizens for 2027 Budget Planning

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has courted Katsina State citizens in a town-hall meeting across the 361 wards of the state to collate their inputs and community needs for the 2027 budget planning.

The need assessment, which was held simultaneously across the wards on Saturday, aimed at deepening citizens’ participatory budgeting and inclusive governance in the state.

Addressing participants during the one-day exercise at his Radda ward, the governor expressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive governance and citizen’s participatory budgeting.

He explained that participatory budgeting process strengthens transparency, promotes accountability and builds trust between government and citizens.

According to the governor, it also ensures that public resources are directed towards projects that reflect the genuine priority of communities.

Radda said the exercise would provide his administration with what he termed invaluable information that guides its preparation for the 2027 fiscal year.

He added that the state government had implemented numerous projects captured in the 2026 budget and citizens’ demands from last year’s town-hall meetings were under implementation.

He noted that the government had recorded significant progress in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, water supply, security, youth empowerment, social protection and community development.

Radda said: “This year’s exercise is not merely another meeting. It is a continuation of the promise we have made to the people of Katsina State that governance must begin with listening to the people that elected the government.

“Today, that promise continues. Through this meeting, every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, age, gender, or religion, occupation, or social status, has another opportunity to influence governance decisions and identify projects, programme that matter most to the communities.

“I am pleased to announce that these consultations are taking place simultaneously in all the 361 wards in our 34 local governments throughout the state.”

While acknowledging that governance is a continuous process, Governor Radda appealed to citizens of the state to be patient with his government in implementing the priorities identified by communities during last year’s budget.