Sen Kalu Condoles With Amaechi over Mother’s Death

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed sadness over the death of Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi, mother of former Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The former Abia state governor in a statement on Saturday, described the late Dame Amaechi as a devoted mother, woman of faith, and respected matriarch whose life was defined by humility, compassion, and commitment to her family, community, and humanity.

He said her passing was a painful loss not only to the Amaechi family but also to all who had the privilege of knowing her, noting that she lived an exemplary life of service, dignity, and grace worthy of emulation.

Senator Kalu extended his heartfelt condolences to Rt. Hon. Amaechi, the entire Amaechi family, friends, and associates, praying that Almighty God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The former Governor of Abia State urged the bereaved family to take solace in the enduring legacy of love, discipline, faith, and selfless service that the late Dame Amaechi left behind.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I extend my deepest condolences to my dear brother, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and the entire Amaechi family. I pray that Almighty God grants you the strength to bear this painful loss and grant the soul of your beloved mother eternal rest,” Senator Kalu said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased and asked God to continue to comfort the entire Amaechi family during this period of mourning.