Gombe Governor Flags-Off Sales, Distribution of Fertiliser for 2024 Wet Season at 50% Discount

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has flagged-off the sales and distribution of subsidised fertilisers to farmers for the 2024 wet season as part of sustained efforts to boost agriculture in the state.



Addressing a gathering of farmers, agricultural stakeholders, government officials and community leaders yesterday, Yahaya highlighted his administration’s continued commitment to supporting the agricultural sector in the state with a pledge to keying into the federal government’s Renewed Hope initiatives in the agricultural sector to ensure food security for the state and the nation.



“Over the past five years, our administration has consistently prioritised the agricultural sector, recognising its vital role in the livelihood of our people and the overall economic development of our state. Gombe State, being the heartbeat of the North-east subregion, is predominantly agrarian, with about 85 per cent of our population engaged in farming. Supporting and developing this sector is crucial to overcoming food security challenges and driving economic growth for the subregion and Nigeria at large,” he said.



“For the 2024 farming season, 50 per cent of the total fertiliser in stock (2000 tons) will be sold directly to farmers, while the remaining 50 per cent will be sold through cooperative societies, who will be given the option to repay the government through their harvests. This will ensure equitable and fair access to fertiliser by all and sundry, thus guaranteeing an optimum price for farm produce and enhanced food security in Gombe State and Nigeria at large. Furthermore, a discount of 50 per cent has been granted to all farmers. That means, a 50kg bag of NPK will cost N22,000 naira delivered to all our 114 political wards,” the governor added.

The governor further underscored the importance of timely access to agricultural inputs, particularly fertilisers, to increase crop yields and enhance food production, saying it was based on this that his administration since its inception, continues to maintain the tradition of distributing agricultural inputs and equipment at the early beginning of every farming season.

“With the distribution of these fertilisers, we are taking a decisive step towards ensuring that our farmers have the necessary resources to cultivate their land effectively during this wet season. Our goal is to not only achieve food self-sufficiency but also to position Gombe as a key contributor to Nigeria’s agricultural output,” Yahaya added.

He further expressed gratitude to the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting his administration’s efforts to transform the agricultural sector by allocating 2,000 tons of fertilisers to Gombe State this farming season, adding that to complement the gesture, the state government also procured additional 2,000 tons of assorted fertilisers, making a total of 4,000 tons for distribution to the farmers.