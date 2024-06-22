CODISA: We Support Over 40 Care Facilities, Institutions

Bennett Oghifo

A non-profit organisation, Christ’s Outreach on Disabilities (CODISA), has said it now supports over 40 care facilities and institutions, providing essential services to people with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

Originally affiliated with the Chapel of the Healing Cross Idi-araba and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital/CMUL, CODISA has become a leading voice for inclusion and empowerment.

One of CODISA’s most significant achievements is the establishment of the Spinal Cord Injury Association of Nigeria (SCIAN), which helps people with spinal cord injuries live more independently.

Over its four decades, CODISA has undertaken more than 500 projects. These include building and renovation of hostels and classrooms, providing equipment, palliative care and life-saving medical care all aimed at improving the lives of people with disabilities.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, CODISA, Mr. Ladi Sole, the body, which marked its 40th anniversary recently, was founded in 1984, and it initially focused on helping people with physical disabilities. It has since grown into a standalone non-profit organization (NGO) serving a wider range of needs.

“In Nigeria, an estimated 29 million people with disabilities navigate the world with diverse abilities. This diversity provides a unique opportunity of untapped potential, waiting to contribute to Nigeria’s progress. At CODISA, we are championing a future where disability is not seen as a limitation, but a strength,” said Mr. Amos Adeyeye, Chairman of Board.

The dedication of CODISA’s staff and volunteers, along with support from donors, has been central to this success.

The organization is committed to ongoing collaboration with local and international partners to create a more inclusive society where everyone can thrive.

As CODISA embarks on its next chapter as an independent NGO, under the leadership of Mr. Ladi Sole, it remains dedicated to empowerment, compassion, and social change, the statement said.