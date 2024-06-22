AKO4 Debut Thrills Abuja with Nonstop Action, Epic Combats

The African Knockout Championship (AKO4) made a remarkable debut in Nigeria’s capital, captivating fans with its inaugural live event at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental. The night was full of thrilling fights in the various categories of featherweight, middleweight, lightweight and women’s bantamweight with each fight adding to a cascade of excitement.

The main event was a high-stakes showdown between Nigeria’s Daniel Emeka popularly known as “Big Shark” and Flex Munwe from Congo, culminating in Munwe’s triumphant victory by unanimous decision.

The co-main event featured Richard Muzaan from Nigeria, who delivered a breathtaking technical knockout against Cameroon’s Tayo Athanassius, leaving the crowd in awe.

In the featherweight category, Daniel Iwuoha stunned everyone with a knockout of Emmanuel Nworie in just 38 seconds. Ugochukwu Melvin popularly known as “ the African sniper” also claimed victory over Burkina Faso’s Israel Mano in a light heavyweight decision, while Nigeria’s Jane Osigwe showcased her prowess in the women’s bantamweight division, dominating Togo’s Jibidar Cynthia with a technical knockout. Ivory Coast’s Marcel Yao, Knocked out Cherif Drame in 42 Seconds of the First round, there by winning the KO (knockout) of the night.

Senegal’s Gasmire Diatta also known as “Kayilla the Killer” defeated Nigerias Jackiel Ayana (the smiling Assasin). Nigerias Jane Osigwe and Senegals Gasmire Diatta won performances of the night.

The atmosphere was electric as attendees witnessed high-octane action and fierce competition, making AKO4 a historic and exhilarating event. Among the captivated audience were notable figures such as Nollywood actor Jim Iyke, comedian and skit maker Mark Angel, and Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen.

The championship was proudly sponsored by Moniepoint, Fidelity Bank, Abuja Continental, and Green Hill.

Commenting, General Manager of Abuja Continental and host company, Javier Sanchez said, “This event is big boost for the company and we are proud to be part of this, development in Nigeria and in Abuja for the first time. We hope to sustain this gesture”

Also remarking, one of the fighters, Nigeria’s Jane Osigwe said, “It’s great to be here and I feel like fighting more, I see AKO being more than UFC in Africa. I hope to be a World Champion some day and I’m working towards this by devoting every day of my life to training.”