SIFAX Shipping Partners ECU Worldwide to Boost LCL Export

Oluchi Chibuzor

SIFAX Shipping Company Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has sealed a partnership deal with ECU Worldwide, the world’s number one LCL player, to boost export activities from Nigeria.

Less-than-Container Load (LCL) is one of two main types of containerized transportation services.

The other is Full-Container Load (FCL). LCL is optimal when you don’t fill up an entire container. LCL allows the transportation of small cargo volumes without paying for the whole container.

In a statement, it said the partnership will help business owners and exporters whose consignments are less than container load to access the international market.

According to the Managing Director, SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, Paul Linden, the service was offered in response to inquiries from various customers who are desirous of exporting their products but do not have the required huge volume.

He said: “We know that many SMEs and business owners are desirous of accessing the international market, but are hampered by their lack of large volume. This service is designed particularly to address this concern. It will boost Nigeria’s export and be a game changer for our small and medium-scale businesses. We have put all facilities in place to ensure the business runs smoothly in partnership with ECU Worldwide.”

AGM, SIFAX Shipping, Adekunle Owobamirin noted that all arrangements have been perfected to make the service a success.

“Our partners from ECU have inspected our warehouse and we have already assigned dedicated staff who would work on this service. ECU Worldwide and SIFAX Shipping is the first consolidator partnership to offer dedicated LCL export services from Nigeria to the world. Our partners have established 2,400 direct trade lines with a presence in over 180 countries. This will allow all our customers to export their goods anywhere in the world, ”he said.