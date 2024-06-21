Oborevwori: Delivering People-oriented Projects in Delta

Ifeanyi Osuoza writes that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is focused on the delivery of life impacting and people-oriented projects in Delta state

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza has celebrated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for delivering people-oriented and life impacting projects in the state since he assumed office over a year ago.

In a tribute this week to mark the 61st birthday of Governor Oborevwori, the Information Commissioner wrote:

“We are indeed proud and privileged to work with you, Your Excellency, as you have continued to deliver amazing, life impacting and people-oriented projects with astute, strategic administrative leadership and pragmatic governance to Deltans and Delta State, by advancing the MORE Agenda through initiating, consolidating and completing Meaningful Infrastructural, social welfare and existential development; providing Opportunities For All, Ensuring Realistic and Impactful Reforms in Governance and service delivery and guaranteeing Enhanced Peace and Security which is now visibly creating the right atmosphere for social and economic life to thrive.

“I thank God for giving Delta State a people-oriented leader and administrator like you, and pray the good Lord to continue to guide, protect and give you the strength, wisdom and divine discernment to direct and navigate the affairs of our dear Delta State, with the outstanding and robust leadership which we all know you have the ability and capacity to deliver through the MORE Agenda.

“We wish you many happy returns, Your Excellency.

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, is doing amazing, breathtaking projects and delivering quality leadership and governance to Deltans and across Delta State.

“His focus, commitment, determination and dedication towards Advancing Delta, through Meaningful Infrastructural Development in all sectors, is unquestionable. His pragmatic, yet strategic initiatives to ensure Enhanced Peace and Security in Delta State are already yielding excellent results.

“Governor Oborevwori will do MORE for Deltans. He is working, and Deltans are seeing it”.

• Osuoza writes from Asaba.