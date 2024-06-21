Experts to Explore Solutions for Universal Health Coverage at PSHAN Conference

Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) has announced a two-day event for the 2024 PSHAN Annual Conference. The physical conference is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Victoria Island, Lagos, and the virtual conference on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

PSHAN said in a statement that this year’s theme, “Harnessing Private Sector Solutions for Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria’s Evolving Health Insurance Landscape,” stems from the recent passage of the Nigeria Health Insurance Act (NHIA), a groundbreaking development in the nation’s healthcare landscape. The focus on the demand side aims to explore how individuals and organisations, particularly within the organised private sector, discuss, strategise, and drive forward the universal health coverage (UHC) agenda in Nigeria.

This conference is expected to gather key stakeholders, business leaders, and policymakers in Nigeria. Its setting is expected to encourage impactful discussions and collaborations among Nigeria’s healthcare leaders.

Commenting, Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, said: “We are excited to host the 2024 PSHAN Annual Conference. By harnessing the collaborative power and strength of the private sector, we aim to drive substantial progress towards achieving Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria. This conference is a unique opportunity to engage with leading experts, share new ideas, and develop actionable strategies that will shape the future of healthcare in Nigeria.”

According to Akinbolagbe, for the physical conference, CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Dr Tayo Aduloju, will be the Special Guest of Honour. Other speakers include: Abimbola Adebakin, Founder/CEO of Advantage Health Africa; Professor Alero Roberts, Associate Professor College of Medicine University of Lagos; Dr. Ngozi Onyia, Managing Director, Paelon Memorial Hospital; and Peju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, among other distinguished speakers.

For the virtual conference, CEO of PharmAccess Group, Nicole Spieker, will take the lead as the keynote speaker. Other speakers include: Dr Emmanuella Zamba, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA); Ikechukwu Ofuani, Director, Worldwide Government Affairs & Policy West & Central Africa, J&J; and Oluwakolade Abayomi, Group Medical Consultant, Dangote Industries Limited, among other distinguished speakers.

Last year, PSHAN held the first edition themed “Building Sustainable Health Systems in Nigeria”. The conference emphasised the critical need for multi-sectoral collaboration and innovation to achieve UHC. Building on the response and success, the 2024 PSHAN Annual Conference will focus on innovative solutions for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

The 2024 PSHAN conference will be pivotal, facilitating dialogue, promoting collaboration, driving innovation, advocating for policy change, empowering stakeholders, and fostering networking and knowledge sharing.