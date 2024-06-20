NPFL: Sunshine Stars Escape Drop, Doma Utd in Deep Trouble 

Sunshine Stars will play in the NPFL next season after they won 1-0 at Doma United on Wednesday in a rescheduled game that left the Gombe-based club having to fight for their own lives on the final day of action on Sunday.

Sunshine Stars now have 52 points from 37 matches and are well clear of the relegation dogfight in 10th place.

Doma United are 18th and deep in the relegation zone with 43 points and an unhealthy -16 goals difference.

They will need a record home win over Abia Warriors and fellow relegation battlers also losing their matches to have any chance of staying up.

Bottom team Gombe United and Heartland have already been demoted to the second-tier NNL.