Mastercard, Others Invest  $2.04m to Boost Content Creators

Mastercard has announced a groundbreaking $2.04 million investment in partnership with Wowzi, Africa’s premier influencer marketing platform, and Masria Digital Payments (MDP).

The collaboration aims to transform the financial management landscape for content creators through innovative digital card solutions.

The five-year initiative will provide Wowzi’s content creators access to a range of digital card benefits. Leveraging MDP’s expertise in digital payments, these cards are designed to offer content creators a seamless and secure user experience, simplifying both online and offline transactions.

Speaking about the initiative, Co-founder and President of Wowzi, Mike Otieno, said: “Our journey has always been driven by the belief that content creators are the heartbeat of the digital age. This strategic partnership with Mastercard and MDP represents a pivotal moment in our mission to empower these creators. Innovation is at the core of our values, and we recognize that the influencer and creator market is underserved when it comes to payment solutions. We are dedicated to being at the forefront of technology solutions that cater to the unique needs of content creators. This collaboration allows us to not only address those needs but to set new standards in financial empowerment, security, and convenience for our valued community.”

Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands at Mastercard, Shehryar Ali, said: “Our decision to invest in the influencer and content creation space is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of the gig economy. As the world of work continues to evolve, we are inspired by the incredible impact content creators have on global culture and the economy.”

Managing Director at MDP Africa, Frank Molla, said: “In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it’s clear that the future of finance is intertwined with the influencer space. As pioneers in the issuing and processing industry, we understand the importance of security and innovation. This collaboration with Wowzi and Mastercard signifies our commitment to shaping the financial future for content creators, empowering them with more than just payments, it will be a secure and seamless experience.”