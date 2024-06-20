Court Nullifies Reinstatement of Sanusi As Emir of Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified all the steps taken by the Kano State government to repeal the Kano Emirates Council Law 2024 reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir by the state government.

The presiding judge, Justice A.M. Liman, who gave the ruling on Thursday, ordered the parties involved to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the case.

The judge held that the defendants were aware of the interim order granted by the court but chose to ignore it and went ahead with the implementation of the law.

Justice Liman stated that every aspect of the process undertaken by the Assembly to repeal the 2024 law was null and void, adding that he would assume his coercive powers to enforce compliance with his order.

“I hereby order that every step taken by the government is hereby nullified and becomes null and invalid and that this does not affect the validity of the repealed Emirates Law but actions taken by the governor, which includes the assenting to the law and the reappointment (of Sanusi).

“I have listened to the audio of the governor both in Hausa and English after assenting to the law, and I am convinced that the respondents are aware of the order of maintaining status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motions on notice in the court.

“Having been satisfied that the respondents are aware of the court order, the court in exercise of its powers set aside an action because it is in violation of the court’s order. I think it is a very serious matter for anyone to flout the orders of the court and go scot free with it,” Liman said.

He said the catastrophic situation could have been averted if the respondents followed due process by complying with the court order, which would still have allowed them to carry out their assignments.

Liman noted that the respondents however decided to act according to their whims and caprices, a situation which he said landed them in a serious mess.

However, the judge transferred the case to Justice Simon Amobeda for continuation in view of his elevation to the Court of Appeal.