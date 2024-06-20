  • Thursday, 20th June, 2024

Ado Bayero Mall Returns to Full Operations after Fire Outbreak

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Following a fire outbreak on Wednesday, Bayero Mall has announced restoration of full operations in the mall with tenants going about their businesses without hinderance.

In a statement on behalf of the Mall signed by Ike Okeke, the management of the Mall said the fire outbreak primarily affected the B wing of the Mall and this resulted in minimal damage which was not enough to affect the overall operations of the Mall.

“Currently, we are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire to prevent any future occurrences. We are also working closely with all tenants and relevant authorities to ensure the affected areas meet stringent safety standards,” the statement said

It added that Ado Bayero Mall maintains a rigorous preventive disaster management protocol, including regular fire drills in collaboration with both the Federal and Kano State Fire Service Departments, to ensure effective management of such events should they arise. This facilitated a swift response from our teams in containing the incident.

“We remain dedicated to the safety of our patrons, staff and assets. We are committed to minimising any potential long-term impact and are strengthening measures to prevent a recurrence of this unfortunate incident,” the statement added.

