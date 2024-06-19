Mbappe to Wear Protective Mask Like Osimhen after Broken Nose

France Captain, Kylian Mbappe, who suffered a broken nose late on in his side’s 1-0 victory Euro 2024 victory over Austria on Monday, has been confirmed to henceforth wear a face mask like Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old French superstar who switched from PSG to Real Madrid this summer as a free agent, was confirmed by the French Football Federation to have suffered the injury when colliding with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso.

“A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment,” the FFF said in the statement yesterday.

Mbappe, one of the biggest names at the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, returned to the base camp of the French team after he was given first aide treatment on Monday night.

He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately.”

Following the collision, France wanted to replace Mbappe with Olivier Giroud but play restarted without allowing them to make their change.

Mbappe went back on to the pitch without permission and sat down – picking up a yellow card – before the substitution was made.

In the post-match news conference, boss Didier Deschamps said their number 10 was “not doing well” and added “his nose got badly hit”.

“We need to check it out but it seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us. He didn’t get off lightly.”

Mbappe, who has scored 47 goals in 80 appearances for France, will be integral to their hopes of winning a third European title.

He had a hand in France’s only goal as his cross was headed into his own net by Max Wober.

After the match, Danso said on X: “I wish him a good recovery and I hope he can quickly get back on the pitch.

“To French supporters: I am sorry that Kylian Mbappe was injured from our duel.”

Mbappe, who has yet to score a Euros goal to add to his 12 World Cup strikes, will join Real Madrid from Paris St-Germain this summer.

Deschamps was asked if he could miss their next game against the Netherlands on Friday.

“I’m not going to go into hypothesis but the French team with Kylian will always be stronger with him,” he said.

“If the news doesn’t go along these lines then we will have to fight without him.”

Nigerian international Osimhen has been wearing the protective face mask since 2021 after under going facial surgery. He broke his eyeball socket after collision with Inter Milan defender Skriniar in a Serie A game in October of that year.

It is not yet certain for how long Mbappe will wear the mask that is likely going to become part of his identity at Santiago Bernabeu in Spain.