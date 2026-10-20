Court Grants N3m Bail to Woman over Alleged Cyberstalking of Okoya

Stories by Steve Aya



The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted N3 million bail to a 35-year-old woman, Ifeoma Vivian Nwafor, arraigned over alleged cyberstalking involving Chief (Dr) Mrs Folashade Noimat Okoya, Managing Director of Eleganza Industries Limited.

Nwafor, who pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge filed by the Inspector-General of Police, was accused of conspiring with others and publishing allegedly offensive and malicious content about Okoya on Instagram.

Justice Deinde Dipeolu granted the Defendant bail, with two sureties in like sum. The Judge ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with one being a blood relation of the Defendant. The court also directed the sureties to provide evidence of three years’ tax payment, their National Identification Numbers and photographs, alongside affidavits of compliance. Nwafor was equally ordered to swear an affidavit undertaking to attend trial.

The prosecution alleged that the Defendant used Instagram accounts to publish pictures and statements concerning Okoya, which it claimed were intended to cause annoyance, intimidation, ridicule and suspicion. The charges include conspiracy and alleged offences, under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act.

Although bail was granted, Justice Dipeolu ordered that Nwafor remain at the Kirikiri Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the fulfilment of her bail conditions.

The case, filed as Suit No. FHC/LAG/CR/819/2026, was adjourned until November 8, 2026, for trial. The Defendant pleaded not guilty, to all three counts.