FG Awards N14 Billion Shoreline Protection Contract for Outer Mariner

Bennett Oghifo





The federal government has awarded a contract worth about N14 billion to a construction company, Buildwell, for the reconstruction of the outer Mariner shoreline, particularly to reinforce the rail line.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, who disclosed this in Lagos, explained, “This infrastructure, whether they serve the Lagos State government or the federal government, they’re for the welfare of all Nigerians.

“Over the past three months, we observed serious threat to this critical infrastructure, particularly the rail line that was recently commissioned by the President.

“The existing shoreline has deteriorated very seriously, mostly along the outer Mariner to a total length of 3.9 kilometres.”

Umahi, said five companies were invited to bid for the contract and Buildwell emerged winner over its competitor, CCECC, that bided N145 billion.

He said the contract was awarded through the BPP and with the Federal Executive Council’s approval, adding that President Bola Tinubu insisted on due process in the award of the contract.

According to him, Buildwell has started work and there would be no variation in the cost of the contract that would be completed in 12 months.

He said Buildwell would use stronger concrete and apply anti-sulphate material to prevent salt water from corroding the concrete.

The Managing Director of Buildwell, Mr. George said the protection work would be done within 12 months and the shoreline would be protected for more than 50 years, “in fact, up to a hundred years.”