Wober’s Own Goal Gives France Victory over Austria

An own goal from Maximilian Wober was enough to get France off to a winning start at Euro 2024 last night as they saw off a determined Austria outfit in Dusseldorf.

Kylian Mbappe’s cross was diverted his net by the Leeds United defender, who spent the past season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, but Didier Deschamps’ side were forced to work hard for all three points in a fast-paced and fascinating Group D clash.

The 1-0 victory sees France go second behind the Netherlands, who they play on Friday, on goal difference.

Tournament heavyweights like Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and England all claimed statement wins to kick off their Euro 2024 campaigns. France strutted onto the Dusseldorf Arena turf to lay down their marker.

Austria, led by former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, had designs on upsetting the odds as they plotted a win that would blow Group D wide open.

The opening exchanges were fast-paced as the underdogs attempted to unsettle their more illustrious opponents with some fierce pressing, though Deschamps’ outfit often had the tools to escape and move up the pitch. Unsurprisingly, Les Bleus captain Mbappe came closest to opening the scoring.

The new Real Madrid star raced onto Adrien Rabiot’s neat pass and tried to pierce Patrick Pentz’s goal at the near post, but the Brondby shot-stopper stood firm to save well and then gathered the resulting corner.

Austria began to feel their way into proceedings with Christoph Baumgartner and Konrad Laimer impressing in tight spaces, though the contest lacked many clear-cut chances before France went ahead somewhat fortuitously.

The 2018 World Cup winners might have fallen behind had Austria capitalised on some clever build-up play, but after Marcel Sabitzer nodded down Michael Gregoritsch’s cross, Baumgartner couldn’t produce a clean connection and his strike drifted wide off the feet of Mike Maignan.

They were made to pay for it and it was Mbappe who helped break the deadlock, driving his way to the byline before his cross was diverted into his own net by Maximilian Wober, whose positioning was errant as he nodded an unintentional header into the far corner.

The second half began with Antoine Griezmann sporting a crimson dash across his forehead after being shoved into the advertising boards at the side of the pitch before Mbappe passed up a golden opportunity, racing clear but curling just wide of Pentz’s post.

