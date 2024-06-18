Emir of Kano to Speak at NBA-SBL Annual Business Conference in Abuja

The 18th International Business Law Conference, proudly hosted by the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) is set to take place from June 26th to 28th, 2024, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

This year’s event is significant as thought leaders, legal experts, and business professionals from around the globe will gather to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in business law in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to herald the coming event, the Chairman of NBA-SBL, Dr Adeoye Adefulu, said that the event is coming at a time when the nation is facing difficulty in many areas and the ease of doing business has been eroded by the difficult economic challenges facing the nation, hence, the theme for this year’s event is ‘Survive and Thrive’. “And, because of this we have carefully selected Speakers for this year’s event with the Emir of Kano, HH, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Keynote Speaker.”

Dr Adefulu added that the choice of the Emir is not political in any way, but, is based on the fact that he is an Economist, whose works have had a lasting effect on the lives of Nigerians.

Also speaking on the event, Mr Ose Okpeku, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, said that just like last year’s Conference, this year’s event will be a hybrid event, while Mr Ugonna Ogbuagu, added that there will be five plenary sessions discussing the capital market, agriculture, technology and innovations, legal practice and partnership, while there will be various breakaway sessions including one on sports betting.

This Conference will be the largest gathering of Business Lawyers in Nigeria, with over 1,000 Lawyers and legal professionals expected to converge at the venue. With approximately 20 working sessions covering all practice areas relevant to Lawyers and the Nigerian business community, attendees can anticipate invaluable professional development and networking opportunities.

Since its inception in 2004, the NBA-SBL Annual Business Law Conference has been a pivotal platform for decision-makers in the economy’s public and private sectors. The 2024 Conference promises to attract a distinguished faculty of knowledgeable Speakers and resource persons, from within and outside Nigeria.

The NBA-SBL will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary at this year’s event, as well.