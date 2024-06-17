On Father’s Day, Tinubu, Obaseki Hail Fathers for Their Resilience, Sacrifice

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State have congratulated fathers, including all paternal figures for their contributions in shaping Nigeria’s destiny by their sacrifice, forbearance, provision, protection, presence, and guidance of the young ones to the noble and true path.



Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday on the occasion of this year’s Father’s Day by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, stressed that Father’s Day was significant for its purpose as a day set apart to honour all fathers – living, deceased, and paternal figures.



Tinubu traced the history of this special day to the Middle Ages, and official roots in West Virginia, the United States, where an event was held in 1908 to celebrate 362 men who died in an explosion at a coal mining company.



He affirmed that society is in better stead with fathers who rise to the great demand of responsibility, guiding the children through the vagaries of existence and preparing them for the future, as well as bequeathing to them pristine values that money or material comfort cannot provide, but only by personal example of discipline, integrity, service, respect, love and allegiance to the nation.



The president saluted all fathers, the sung and the unsung, who brave the toil of the day and the soreness of the night to provide for their families.



Tinubu urged fathers to stay true to their commitment to positively shape the destinies of those to whom the future belongs.



Meanwhile, Obaseki, has also commended fathers for their enormous responsibilities in holding the society and contributing to societal growth.



The governor, in a statement to commemorate Father’s Day, said: “I celebrate fathers for their immense contributions to societal development, holding the family unit together amid the hardship occasioned by the prevailing economic realities.”

Obaseki noted: “Despite the economic difficulties, fathers have remained strong pillars of support in the family, toiling daily to make ends meet while juggling roles such as mentor, leader, protector, provider, and breadwinner. They deserve to be celebrated.



“On this auspicious day set aside to acknowledge their gallantry, sacrifice, love, and resilience, we celebrate our fathers and assure them of our continued support to deliver on their duties on the home front with dignity, including the State’s civil and service reforms and increase in the minimum wage to N70, 000, the highest in the country.”



“While we urge them, as the family’s reflective mirrors to imbue in their children the right values and character so as to ensure peace, stability, and harmony in our society, especially amid the electioneering campaigns, we will not relent at ongoing reforms to open up the economy so that our fathers would be actively engaged and are productive. Happy Fathers’ Day!” he added.