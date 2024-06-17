Eid-el-Kabir: NEMSA MD Felicitates Muslims, Says Agency Committed to Its Mandate

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency ( NEMSA) and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation (CEIF), Aliyu Tukur Tahir, has felicitated the Muslim community in Nigeria on the occasion of the Eid-el-Adha celebration asking Allah to bless the Ummah and keep them on the path of goodness.

He also congratulated the pilgrims, especially those from Nigeria whose Hajj rites climaxed with their gathering and prayers at Mount Arafah on Saturday.

Tahir prayed Allah to accept their spiritual journey, reward them with Al-jannah Firdaus, and grant them journey mercies back to the country.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Dr. Obinna Nwachukwu, he urged the Muslim community to reflect on the lessons of Hajj and the festivities around it, such as the virtues of patience, sacrifice, piety, faith in God, justice and fairness, support for one another and persistent reliance on the creator in all areas of their lives.

Tahir assured Nigerians of NEMSA’s determination to discharge its mandate, which includes the enforcement of technical standards and regulations, technical inspection, testing and certification of all categories of electrical installations, electricity meters and instruments to ensure an efficient production and delivery of safe, reliable and sustainable electricity supply, as well as guarantee safety of lives and property in the Nigerian electricity supply industry (NESI) and other allied industries in Nigeria.

While acknowledging the unflinching support from President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Power, Chief Adabayo Adelabu, the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation called on Nigerian compatriots to continue to support and pray for the president and the federation as the nation grapples with the current economic challenges.