$4.3bn NLNG Train-7 Project Reaches 67% Completion, over 9,000 Nigerians Employed

*Company reaffirms commitment to deliver benefits to citizens

Peter Uzoho in Lagos and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), yesterday, confirmed that its ongoing $4.3 billion Train-7 project had reached 67 per cent completion, and employed over 9,000 Nigerians.



NLNG stated that the plant expansion project, aimed at ramping up its production capacity to 30 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) from the current 22mtpa, had achieved a significant construction milestone of over 45 million man-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI).



In a statement signed by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, the company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering economic benefits to Nigerians through the project.



The multi-billion-dollar project at Bonny Island, the company’s production location in Rivers State, was awarded to a consortium of three international Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firms, including Saipem, Chyodda and Daewoo, otherwise called the SCD consortium, led by Saipem.



NLNG said its officials, who spoke at a reconvened session of the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Gas, provided necessary information and clarifications to address issues raised by the committee.



According to the statement, “NLNG confirmed that the project, with a total contract sum of $4.3 billion, has reached an overall progress of 67 per cent completion, achieving significant construction milestone of over 45 million man-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI).”



The statement said, “The project was already delivering on one of its benefits with over 9,000 Nigerians working in the project on Bonny Island, and numerous indirect jobs and businesses emerging and booming as a result of the construction.”



NLNG equally emphasised that the Train-7 project was a strategic initiative that would support the diversification of the country’s revenue sources and revenue generation during the energy transition, and aid the country in achieving a net-zero future.



It stated that the project was crucial for monetising Nigeria’s vast gas resources, estimated at over 200 Trillion Cubic Feet (tcf) of proven reserves, and it remained an inspiration to other gas development initiatives aimed at enhancing gas monetisation and utilisation in the country.



The company stressed the significance of the project to the federal government’s “Decade of Gas” initiative.



It emphasised that the project was aligned with Nigeria’s gas development aspirations, as the outlined initiative was both timely and essential to secure the country’s future, particularly as the global movement towards a net-zero future accelerated.



The liquefaction firm further expressed its respect for the National Assembly and committed to collaborate with the legislature to transform Nigeria’s energy landscape.



It called on all stakeholders, including the federal government and all well-meaning Nigerians, to support the preservation of an enabling environment for successful completion and attraction of more transformational projects to Nigeria.

The joint National Assembly panel had urged NLNG to ensure the completion of the project on schedule.