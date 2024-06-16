Tinubu Names Ayodeji Gbeleyi as DG of Bureau of Public Enterprises

*Asks BPP boss, Ahmadu to resign

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).



This is just as the president also directed the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mr. Mamman Ahmadu, to resign.



A statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu expected the new director-general to bring his vast experience and competence to bear in this role to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity-building.



In addition, Tinubu said this would also ensure the sustenance of reforms through the promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy.



The new DG is also expected to ensure social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources, as well as advancing effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and private sectors.



Gbeleyi is a renowned financial expert and award-winning chartered accountant.



He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).



He is also an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.



The BPE DG has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), investment & commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure, and public administration.



He was the board Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State from 2013 to 2015.



The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ngelale, said in a separate statement that Ahmadu’s resignation is part of a larger reorganisation effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.



He added that Tinubu directed Ahmadu to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.



The statement added: “The President thanks Mr. Ahmadu for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”