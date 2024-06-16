Nkechi Ifediora Receives Accolades for Sparkle

Having decided to assert herself through dedication to humanity and passionately adding immeasurable values to society through her skills and knowledge, Dr. Nkechi Ifediora has distinguished herself in the health sector so much that she’s risen to become an executive director in the health sector, as well as a reputable life coach with a proven pedigree around the world. Her spirited effort in the health sector has also, at various times, fetched her recognition in different parts of the world.

The UK-based author is, however, not resting on her laurels as she’s just completed a project through which she intends to impact lives in a positive direction. The project is a book titled ‘Sparkle: The ABC of Smarter Living.’

Ifediora in her book introduced a transformative concept known as ABC, which means Accept and Assess, Boundaries and Values, Community, and Decision-making. Her ideas cut to the chase to share holistic strategies and insights that have the potential to change women’s lives. Ifediora, who qualified as a medical doctor in the 1990s and has several postgraduate degrees, explains how women can unlock their full potential and truly sparkle. She also dropped tips to optimise time and energy, as well as techniques for cultivating and nurturing meaningful connections and tools for enhancing overall well-being.

Ifediora’s new project is already enjoying accolades for her ingenuity, just as the book is savouring mind-blowing reviews, even as the mention of her intellectual work in New York’s Times Square has heightened its rating and acceptance. In her bid to spread the gospel of her new project, Ifediora recently travelled to New York, where the book was well received on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ifediora is a celebrated and accomplished executive director in the health sector, a dedicated executive coach, and a loving wife and mother. With a background in public health, Ifediora brings a unique perspective to personal development and smart living. Through her work, she empowers individuals to embrace change, prioritise self-care, and live purposefully.