Enugu Rangers on the Verge of Winning 2023/24 NPFL Title

The 2023/24 NPFL league winners may be decided on Sunday if Enugu Rangers win at home while Remo Stars lose their away game.

Enugu Rangers will host Bendel Insurance while Remo Stars will be away to Sunshine Stars.

Despite a less impressive away record, Bendel Insurance have been a tough nut to crack, boasting the fewest conceded goals in the NPFL this season.

Expected to leverage their home advantage and the support of their ardent fans, Enugu Rangers may be gearing up for an eighth NPFL title.

Enugu Rangers Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu believes in his team’s ability to seize the moment.

“It will be a thing of joy for me, my family, technical crew and everybody, especially for our fans who have waited since 2016,” Ilechukwu said.

“Every supporter of the Flying Antelopes is looking forward to the trophy again. There is hope that it will happen. The problem now is Remo Stars, we have two games and we need to fight to make sure we win our next game and I think with that it will be a great joy for Rangers, the management, fans and everybody,” he said.

Enugu Rangers narrowly escaped relegation last season.

On Sunday, the matches between Sporting Lagos vs Enyimba and Bayelsa United vs Shooting Stars will air on StarTimes Beta Sports channel 244.