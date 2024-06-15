NIPC Partners States to Retain, Attract New Investments

James Emejo in Abuja

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi, has reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to enhancing ties with State Investment Promotion Agencies (SIPAs) to boost investments in the country.



Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement with SIPAs in Abuja, she highlighted the importance of working to ensure the retainment of investors currently in the country amid the harsh business environment which the government is working to address.



Rimi, said there was need to ensure a seamless coordination and alignment of efforts to attract investments both at the national and state levels.



She said a crucial aspect of the strategy was to strengthen and build the technical and institutional capacity of the SIPAs to enable them to achieve set goals and objectives as well as assist them to access key information on investment opportunities.



Rimi, also reiterated the commission’s resolve to address constraints that hamper investment activities as well as proffer practical solutions to enhance the investment climate.



She said the engagement aimed at fostering strong collaboration with stakeholders, including Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government (MDAs).



The NIPC boss said the commission had designed the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS) to ensure an efficient system in the sub-regions.



She urged the participants to use the opportunity to interact, network, listen to the various speakers, and find ways to drive investment in the country.



Rimi added, “The objectives today are to strengthen this relationship between NIPC and the State Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs). To ensure a seamless coordination and alignment of efforts to attract investments across the country.

“We want to strengthen and build the technical and institutional capacity of the IPAs to enable them to achieve set goals and objectives.



“We want to be able to disseminate information about investment opportunities across the states, leveraging local knowledge to attract investors.”



In his remarks, Director, Infrastructure and Public Private Partnership (PPP), Bureau of Public Procurement (BPE), Dr. Micheal Magaji, reiterated the importance of collaboration to boost investment, adding that reforms remained critical to ensuring investment promotion in the country.



He said: “our engagement today underscores our commitment to fostering strong partnerships between the federal and state levels and between the public and private sectors.



“We are here to listen, learn, and share our expertise, with the ultimate goal of driving sustainable development and economic growth across Nigeria.



“Additionally, we use this opportunity to urge all states present at this engagement to take full advantage of this collaboration.”



He said the benefits outlined presented a glimpse of what could be achieved through joint efforts.



Magaji said, “We encourage you to engage with the Bureau. Leverage our expertise and unlock the full potential of your state’s assets.



“Our doors are always open, and we are committed to supporting you in every step of this journey. I look forward to our discussions and the innovative solutions emerging from this engagement.



“Together, we can continue to transform our states and, by extension, our nation into hubs of prosperity and progress.”