  • Saturday, 15th June, 2024

FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays for Eid-ul-Adha Celebration

Nigeria | 57 mins ago

Michael Olugbode and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has declared Monday 17th, and Tuesday 18th June 2024 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.


The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.


He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for unity, prosperity and the stability of our country.


The minister assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.


While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul- Adha celebration, the minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to our children.


Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), yesterday, deployed 743 vehicles, 92 ambulances and other equipment for patrol during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration nationwide.


The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, made the disclosure during a press conference in Abuja.
He said a total of 23 help areas have been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, and rescue operations during the period.


According to him, in addition to the 15 traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by personnel round-the-clock throughout the period, “Over 743 patrol vehicles, 184 administrative vehicles, 92 ambulances, 23 tow trucks and 144 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics.”


Shehu added that reflective jackets, traffic cones, tyre pressure gauges, several extricating machines and digital breathalyzers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations.

