Interior Minister Orders Immediate Probe of Koton Karfe Prison Break in Kogi State

•Some fleeing inmates recaptured

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered immediate probe into a prison break incident at the Koton Karfe Correctional Centre in Kogi State.

He described the incident as unfortunate, and vowed to ensure all fleeing inmates were recaptured, leveraging the service’s robust biometrics and already deployed technology solutions.

Twelve inmates reportedly escaped the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State following an early morning jail break.

It was gathered that the incident occurred early Monday morning.

Confirming the report to journalists, National Spokesman of the Service, Abubakar Umar, said all the escapees were Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATI), noting that some of them hadbeen captured while efforts were underway to arrests others.

He said all search mechanisms had been activated to recapture the fleeing inmates.

“Twelve of the inmates in our custody at the Koton Karfe medium custodial centre have escaped. They are all on awaiting trial but as I speak to you now two have been captured. We are already working to capture the remaining inmates on the run,” Umar said, lamenting that one officer was killed in the attack.

But the minister, according to a statement by his spokesman, Babatunde Alao, also ordered the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi, to visit the facility in Kogi to evaluate the situation, and commence a comprehensive audit to unravel the events that led to the incident.

“We are on top of the situation. Our men are on ground in Kogi, and I have ordered a comprehensive audit of the situation,” he said.

However, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in an update, said five fleeing inmates from the jailbreak had been recaptured.

The NcoS, in a statement by Umar, said the manhunt was ongoing for the other fleeing inmates.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirms a security breach at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, which occurred in the early hours of Monday 24 March, 2024.

“During the unfortunate incident, some inmates in a section of the facility manipulates with the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

“Upon receiving reports of the attack, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche MFR, mni, in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies including the SSA to the Governor of Kogi State, immediately mobilised to the facility, and personnel were deployed to secure the facility, restore order, and initiate a manhunt for the escapees.

“As of this moment, five of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice.”

Umar disclosed that the Acting Controller General of Corrections has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escaped

“Additionally, a security audit is being conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences. The Service urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

“The Service assures Nigerians that the safety of custodial centers remains a top priority, and measures are being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities. The NCoS remains committed to ensuring that correctional facilities fulfill their mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates.”

Personally confirming the development, the acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, at a press briefing said some of the escaped inmates had been rearrested.

He regretted that one of the officers of the correctional service was killed by the escaped inmates but vowed that the remaining escapees would be apprehended.

Nwakuche called on the general public to provide security agencies with all the needed information that would assist the authorities in the arrest of all the inmates who escaped from custody.

Meanwhile, Kogi State Government has pledged to collaborate with security agencies to unravel the mystery behind the jailbreak at the Medium Security Federal Correctional Center, Koton-Karfe.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the State Government said it received the reports of the unfortunate jailbreak in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Commissioner, “The Kogi State Government has received reports of an unfortunate jailbreak at the Federal Correctional Center, Kotonkarfe, in the early hours of today.

“According to official information, 12 inmates escaped from the facility, with one already rearrested and returned to custody.

“The jailbreak theory is unacceptable to the Kogi State Government as there are clear evidences of internal compromise and collaboration, leading to the unfortunate breach.

“As a government, we have consistently supported federal security agencies in their efforts to maintain law and order across the state.

“The circumstances surrounding the escape, including reports suggesting that the inmates fled through the tower without causing structural damage to the facility, raise serious concerns that necessitate a thorough investigation.

“It is imperative to establish the full facts, apprehend all escaped inmates, prevent future occurrences, and identify any internal or external collaborators who may have facilitated this breach.

“The security of Kogi State remains our top priority, and we expect the relevant agencies to leave no stone unturned in addressing this incident.”