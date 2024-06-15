  • Saturday, 15th June, 2024

CSR-in-Action to Honour Achievements in Tech

Nigeria | 11 mins ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

The CSR-in-Action Group through its advocacy arm has reiterated its commitment to innovation and technology, just as its introduced a new award category to its Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards to recognise feats in these areas.

The CAHR Awards which initially packs nine categories, sought to honour individuals and businesses that have made substantial contributions to communities and championed human rights causes. 

The organisers said it was reducing the categories to seven in its forthcoming sixth edition to eliminate   duplication as well as maintain consistency and clarity throughout the selection process. 

It explained that the organisation was now accepting nomination until June 30, 2024, under different award classification. These include the MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award, Mallam Aminu Kano Award for Leadership and Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award. 

Others in the individual brackets are: Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award, Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights Award, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award and Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award.

The Convener and Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade-Olowola stated that the new tech category would recognise individuals or organisations who have made substantial contributions to promoting community development and human rights through technological innovations. 

She said, “We have been committed to recognising outstanding initiatives these past five years, and aim to dig even deeper this year. As we refine our categories and processes, our goal is to find and recognise partners in development, who represent the spirit of social change and who, importantly, are the people’s choice.”

Masade-Olowola also expresses appreciation to Ford Foundation for being a consistent sponsor and partner of the initiative.

