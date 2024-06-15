Carloha Celebrates Guardian Day With Display of Chery Vehicles at Circle Mall

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria has this morning begun the display of Chery vehicles at the Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos to celebrate Chery Guardian Day with the theme “Love in every kilometer”. These iconic vehicles will be on display from today June 15 to June 18, 2024.

The Guardian Day is celebrated in China, to recognize the contributions and importance of Guardian figures in society, and also offers an opportunity to express love, and gratitude for the support, and sacrifices parents make for their children. Therefore, Carloha Nigeria is joining the Chery global community to commemorate the “Guardian Day” in Nigeria, by showcasing Chery vehicles at Circle Mall.

Visitors to Circle Mall will have the exclusive opportunity to discover Chery’s innovation and explore the remarkable features of the latest models.

From Tiggo 8 Pro, a luxurious SUV designed for comfort and performance to the Tiggo 4 Pro, which is a versatile and dynamic compact SUV, Tiggo 2 Pro, a stylish and efficient urban SUV, and Arrizo 5, a sleek and sophisticated sedan perfect for modern driving needs: all you enjoy are cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and stylish design, making them the perfect choices for discerning Nigerian drivers.

Exclusive Offers During the Event

Carloha Nigeria in partnership with DYQUE, is pleased to offer an exciting incentive for customers who purchase any Chery models during the event. Purchase any Chery models during the display at Circle Mall, and will receive one unit of the Dyque power solution (inverter), to enhance your automotive and home experience.

Additionally, Carloha is offering a 5% discount to any customer who makes a down payment of N5 million on any Chery vehicle throughout June 2024. This limited-time offer provides significant savings on the purchase of a high-quality vehicle.

Carloha Nigeria is committed to delivering exceptional value and peace of mind to its customers. All Chery vehicles purchased from Carloha come with 6 Years free Service and 6 year Warranty or 200,000 km, whichever comes first, providing long-term assurance and reliability.

“We are delighted to bring this extraordinary display to Circle Mall, offering our customers a chance to experience the innovation and elegance of Chery vehicles firsthand,” said Mr. Joseph Omokhapue, the Sales and Marketing Director for Carloha Nigeria. He further enthused that “our partnership with DYQUE enhances this event, ensuring our customers receive outstanding value with every purchase.”

Carloha Nigeria invites all automotive enthusiasts, families, and potential buyers to visit Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos from June 15 to June 18, 2024, to explore these exceptional vehicles. This celebration of Guardian Day not only highlights Chery’s commitment to excellence but also reinforces Carloha Nigeria’s dedication to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions.

We invite everyone to join us at Circle Mall from June 15 to June 18 to celebrate Guardian Day and explore the latest Chery vehicles. Our team will be on hand to provide detailed information, answer questions, and assist with test drives.