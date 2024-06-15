Can Remo Stars Go One Better in 2023-24 NPFL Season?

After placing 3rd in the 2021-22, 2nd in 2022-23, as the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) 2023-24 season wraps up, Remo Stars are a strong contender for the league trophy and the question remains if they can go one better this season?

Their journey has been remarkable over the last two seasons. Each year, they have fought gallantly, getting stronger each season. Having built on their impressive third-place finish in 2022 and a tantalisingly second place in 2023, the team’s trajectory suggests a club on the cusp of greatness, with a clear upward trend that fans and their coach hope will culminate in a championship title this year.

A historical opportunity beckons. Remo Stars’ coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, fueled by the team’s consistent improvement over the past two seasons, believes this could be their year to clinch the elusive NPFL title. The team has shown steady progress, and the coach sees this as their golden opportunity to reach the summit of Nigerian football finally.

The stats speak volumes of their potential: Remo Stars have an excellent home record, with 17 wins out of 18 games, showcasing their stronghold at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo in Ogun State. Their overall form is marked by 19 wins, 5 draws, and 12 losses, placing them at 62 points, two points shy of league leaders Enugu Rangers.

Ogunmodede’s strategy has been clear: build a fortress at home and be resilient on the road. The team’s ability to score goals, averaging 0.7 goals per away game forms the backbone of their title challenge. Forward, Sikiru Alimi has been on fire this season with 15 goals and is a strong contender for the Golden Boot award.

The 2024 season has seen Remo Stars display a brand of football that is both exciting and effective. Their recent 4-1 victory over Heartland Owerri is a testament to their attacking flair and resilience. However, losses like the 3-2 away defeat to Lobi Stars serve as a reminder that the NPFL is a competitive league where any team can be a stumbling block.

The team’s performance has not gone unnoticed, with media coverage and fans engagement at an all-time high. Broadcast partner StarTimes has ensured that the excitement of the NPFL, and particularly the rise of Remo Stars, reaches a wide audience.

As we approach the business end of the season, Remo Stars find themselves in a strong position to claim their first NPFL title. The question on every fan’s mind is whether they can maintain their form and handle the pressure of being top contenders. If they can continue their current trajectory, Remo Stars could very well be lifting the NPFL trophy, completing a remarkable journey from third to first in just three seasons.

The next few matches will be crucial, only league leaders, Enugu Rangers can deny them their shine, but one thing is certain: Remo Stars are no longer dark horses—they are genuine title contenders.

On Sunday, Remo Stars will be away to Southwest Neighbours, Sunshine Stars and will host Katsina United in their last season match on June 23.