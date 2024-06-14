South-south Women with Disabilities Want Tejusho to Replace  Edu as Minister

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A coalition of South-South Women With Disabilities yesterday called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint Dr. Adenike Tejusho as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to replace suspended and embattled Betty Edu, who faces corruption charges.

The disabled women at a press conference in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, said Queen Tejusho has an outstanding personality that has continued to show compassion and affection for the less privileged, specifically the persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.

HRM Queen Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, the founder and CEO of Queen Adenike Foundation, a multicultural humanitarian foundation, according to the women, “has set the pace in the field of humanitarian activities in Nigeria and making life more lively and meaningful for the PWDs and other vulnerable groups in the country, which is anchored on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed administration.

Speaking on behalf of over 1,000 disabled women across the geo-political zone, Ada Tari, the chairperson, South-South Women with Disabilities Association, said they were aware that the position has been vacant following the suspension of the minister.

Tari said: “It is on this point that South-South Women with Disabilities Association seeks to recommend and passionately appeal to President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to appoint one of our own, administrator, a mother and humanitarian, who showcases immerse capacity to fill in the vacuum at the Humanitarian Ministry.

“The association has its members across Niger Delta region, which comprises all the disability clusters of physically challenged, blind, deaf, people affected by leprosy, the spinal cord injury and people with albinism.

“We have gathered here today in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, to congratulate and appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a successful one year in office, including his progressive policies of the renewed hope agenda.

“As women with disabilities, we also want to use this great opportunity to thank our caring mother of the nation, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, for her firm support to the president, in addition to the agricultural support she has recently extended to women and youths as well as PWDs in the country.”

Tari stated that people with disabilities are the most vulnerable members of society, hence the vacuum in the ministry of humanitarian and poverty alleviation has affected them negatively, and that’s why they are joining several other groups and individuals to drum support for Mrs. Halimat Adenike Tejuosho

She said Queen Tejusho has over the years distinguished herself as a true humanitarian which prompted their unanimous decision to plead to the president for his kind consideration and quick approval.