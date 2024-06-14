Sexual Harassment Allegation: Yemi-Esan Queries, Sets Up Committee to Probe Perm Sec

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has queried the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Lamuwa, who is accused of alleged sexual harassment of a female worker of the ministry, Mrs. Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi.



The institution of the committee was the latest development to a memo by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar requesting the Head of Service, to investigate Lamuwa for sundry allegations of improper conduct, abuse of office, sexual harassment, official intimidation and discrimination against Mrs. Fajemirokun-Ajayi.



The development trails a related petition by the firm of Falana and Falana’s Chambers, dated May 29, 2024 and addressed to him.

In the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tugar: “I am compelled to write to inform you of a formal complaint against the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa, on allegations of sexual harassment.



“Bearing in mind the gravity of the matter, I feel it necessary to draw your attention to it and ask that you handle it accordingly.”

However, in response to our inquiries last night, the Director Communications, Office of Head of Service of the Federation, Mohammad A. Ahmed, confirmed that the under-fire permanent secretary Ministry Foreign Affairs had been queried while a committee had also been set up to investigate the allegations made against him.



He also debunked the insinuations that Ambassador Lamuwa had been suspended for the allegations made against him by Mrs. Fajemirokun-Ajayi.

“This is an allegation and in line with the civil service rules, once there is an allegation of improper conduct against somebody, it will be thoroughly investigated and a report submitted. A committee has been set up to investigate the allegations,” Ahmed said.



Highly places sources in the civil service revealed that Lamuwa would be suspended if the committee finds him guilty of the allegations made against him by the married female employee of the ministry.