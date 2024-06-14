  • Friday, 14th June, 2024

Rwanda to Host 100 Most Notable African Leadership, Business Summit 2024

Nigeria | 56 mins ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja 

The 100 Most Notable African Leadership and Business Summit 2024, organized by 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa and Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation, will take place at the Marriott Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda. 

The summit promises to be a significant event on the global business calendar, attracting attendees from Asia, Europe, America and Africa.

The event will bring together business leaders, executives, government officials and security experts to share ideas, strategies, and partnerships. 

Networking sessions, panel discussions and interactive workshops will facilitate connections and foster cooperation among participants.

Renowned speakers will cover topics like sustainable development, digital transformation, investment opportunities, and policy frameworks. 

The summit will also showcase African innovation, highlighting groundbreaking projects and initiatives that are transforming industries and improving lives across the continent.

According to the Project Director Africa, 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa and Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation, Dr. Kingsley Amafibe, the 2024 summit will boast a stellar lineup of speakers, including renowned business leaders, esteemed government officials and thought leaders from various industries.

He said: “The 100 Most Notable African Leadership and Business Summit 2024 is more than just an event; it is a movement towards a brighter, more prosperous future for Africa. 

“As registration continues and excitement mounts, this summit is set to become a landmark occasion that will not only celebrate Africa’s achievements but also set the stage for new opportunities and collaborations. 

“In a world where connections and partnerships are key to success, this summit stands out as a beacon of what can be achieved when leaders come together with a shared purpose. 

“As business moguls, top executives and government officials from across the globe converge on Africa, the stage is set for a transformative experience that will have a lasting impact on the continent and beyond.”

Registration is ongoing and the summit promises to be a landmark occasion that will celebrate Africa’s achievements and set the stage for new opportunities and collaborations.

