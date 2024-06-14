Nigeria Commended for Surpassing 225,000 Domain Names

The global community of Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has commended Nigeria for surpassing the 225,000 mark for all registered .ng domain names in the country.

The total domain names of the .ng registry increased to 225,533, according to data made available by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), which is the registry for .ng Internet Domain Names. NiRA also maintains the database of names registered in the .ng country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD) in Nigeria.

The ccTLD .ng domain name is Nigeria’s identity in cyberspace, which has the .ng at the suffix of every official email address that originates from Nigeria. In the United Kingdom, official email addresses end with .co.uk. In United States of America, they end with .com, while in South Africa, the official email addresses end with .co.za.

In Nigeria, NiRA has carried out several campaigns to sensitise Nigerians on the need to populate the .ng domain name, including the reduction in the cost of the .ng domain name.

Nigeria got the commendation at the on-going ICANN Policy Forum (ICANN80), in Kigali, Rwanda, attended by a Nigerian team led by the President of NiRA, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya.

In her presentation at the Country Code Names Supporting Organisation (ccNSO) session, the Head of Corporate Services at NiRA, Mrs. Busayo Balogun, said the NiRA had launched a dashboard for real time updates on .ng domain name registrations, a development that helped in enhancing domain name registration.