Another Mining Pit Collapses, Three People Killed in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely 10 days after the mining pit collapsed at Galadimakogo in Shiroro Local Government of Niger state still trapping 14 miners, another pit has collapsed at Bazakwoi in Adunu district of Paikoto local government.

The latest incident, which occurred yesterday evening has already claimed three lives.

The Director -General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, who confirmed the incident, said it involved local miners who are said to be illegally mining the gold deposit environment scavenging for the minerals.

As of the time of filing this report, Arah said three persons were confirmed dead while one person was rescued alive with injuries.

“No one was trapped, and as such, there was no search and rescue operation,” Arah said.

Meanwhile, following the unsuccessful attempt made to rescue the trapped miners at Galadimakogo town, additional and “more sophisticated equipment” have been deployed for the exercise.

The state Ministry of Mineral Resources has disclosed that more sophisticated equipment has been deployed to the mining site for the rescue of the trapped miners.

According to a statement from the ministry after an assessment visit to Galkogo on Wednesday, some of the sophisticated equipment included three excavators, two drilling machines, seven pumping machines, and a power generator.”

The statement that was made available to newsmen also disclosed that over 40 artisanal ad hoc staff has been engaged to assist with the evacuation of rubble inside the pit and on the overburden.

“With the deployment of the equipment and engagement of local miners, the statement said that one of the three blocks of rock obstructing the tunnel has been removed, while “efforts are underway to dismantle one of the remaining two with the help of artisanal mine workers who believe that successful removal may lead to the rescue of some victims.”

The statement described as “unfortunate the absence of any multinational rescue team at the site,” adding that “the company management is left on their own with the support of the Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources for supervision and monitoring of the rescue operation.”