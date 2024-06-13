Women Farmer Group Severs Ties with AFAN over Alleged Non-inclusion, Leadership Tussle

James Emejo in Abuja





The Nigeria Women for Agricultural Progressive and Development Initiative (NWAPDI), hitherto under the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has pulled out of the association citing poor gender inclusion in the latter’s activities.

The women group also attributed their exit to the lingering leadership tussles within AFAN.

Addressing journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, President/National Coordinator, NWAPDI, Omolara Svensson, said, “After careful consideration and deliberation, the Nigeria Women for Agricultural Progressive and Development Initiative (NWAPDI) has decided to dissociate from AFAN.”

She said, “This decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary due to two primary concerns: The poor inclusion of women in AFAN’s activities and the ongoing leadership tussles within the organisation, which I tried to address during my tenure as Head of Women in Agriculture for the Oyo State AFAN Chapter.

“Despite numerous efforts to resolve these complicated issues, we have found it necessary to redirect our energy and resources to NWAPDI.”

She told THISDAY that the non-inclusion of women in the affairs of AFAN had resulted in the setbacks currently witnessed in the country’s agricultural sector, particularly in the area of food security.

She noted that despite efforts by the women to rescue the situation, “we have observed a persistent lack of meaningful inclusion and recognition of women within AFAN, undermining our core objectives and the progress we strive to achieve.”

Svensson also pointed out that continuous leadership disputes within AFAN had created an unstable and counterproductive environment, adding that these internal conflicts have hampered effective collaboration and progress, making it increasingly challenging for the women to fulfil their mandate under such circumstances.

However, she said NWAPDI was established as the first and foremost Nigerian organisation exclusively for women involved in the agricultural sector, spanning production, processing, trade, and commerce.

She said, “Unlike AFAN and similar organizations, NWAPDI is uniquely focused on empowering and supporting women in agriculture across Nigeria. Our mission is to ensure that women have a significant and influential role in shaping the agricultural landscape of our country.

“As of today, NWAPDI stands as the only registered and authorised women-only agricultural initiative in Nigeria. This position underscores our commitment to creating a focused, inclusive, and progressive platform for women in agriculture.

“By standing independently, we believe we can more effectively advocate for the interests of women farmers and drive meaningful change within the agricultural sector.”

Nonetheless, she the initiative will continue to work tirelessly to support and uplift women in agriculture through various programmes, initiatives, and advocacy efforts.

“We remain dedicated to our vision of a robust and inclusive agricultural sector where women play a leading and decisive role. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering women in agriculture and contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s agricultural industry,” she added.