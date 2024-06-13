  • Thursday, 13th June, 2024

Restructuring: Nwodo, Wabara Lead 20-man Ohaneze Committee to Articulate Ndigbo’s Position

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Enugu State Governor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, and former Senate President Adolphus Wabara have been appointed by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to lead a 20-man committee to articulate a position for Ndigbo in the proposed restructuring of Nigeria.

Other notable members of the committee include: former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Julius Ucha, Barrister Dan Nwanyanwu, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu and Chief Osita Chidoka, among others.

While inaugurating the committee in Abuja, Wednesday, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, urged members to give the assignment the seriousness it deserved.

He said: “I’m therefore of very strong belief that restructuring of Nigeria is a social, economic and cultural imperative. Many other groups in Nigeria have continued to make demands for secession from the country.

“Such demands have come from the Northern, Western and of course, Eastern part of Nigeria.

“Once the structure of Nigeria is right, all these demands and agitations will stop and Nigeria by God’s grace will be one of the greatest countries in the world.

“Today, I have therefore, a great pleasure and honour to inaugurate a committee comprising a very distinguished and illustrious Igbo sons and daughters under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, the former Governor of Enugu State to review past discussions, make wide contacts with Igbos as Igbo position on a restructured Nigeria.

“The duty you are carrying out is a very sublime one and critical to the future of Igbo in Nigeria.

“I pray the Almighty God who had led our people through past perilous times guide you as you carry out this sublime duty of producing a structure that will make the Federal Republic of Nigeria a happy country for all of us.”

Earlier, Iwuanyanwu went down memory lane to recall past agitations before and after the civil war.

He dispelled long held wrong notions about the position of the defunct Eastern Region during the Aburi Conference.

According to him, the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu who led the delegation to the Aburi conference with General Yakubu Gowon, never asked for secession from Nigeria but for restructuring to give component parts of the federation greater autonomy.

