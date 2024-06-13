Kano Deputy Gov Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment to Good Governance 

Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has praised the people of Kano for their dedication to democratic values, promising that the Governor Abba administration will continue to uphold its promise of good governance and transparency.

This was contained in a statement to mark the occasion of Democracy Day.

The deputy governor commended the residents for their commitment to the growth and development of the state, saying the government will continue to work tirelessly to deliver dividends of democracy to all citizens.

Gwarzo, who also serves as Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive leadership, promising that Kano will remain a beacon of democracy and progress in the country.