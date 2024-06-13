  • Thursday, 13th June, 2024

Kano Deputy Gov Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment to Good Governance 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has praised the people of Kano for their dedication to democratic values, promising that the Governor Abba administration will continue to uphold its promise of good governance and transparency.

This was contained in a statement  to mark the occasion of Democracy Day.

The deputy governor commended the residents for their commitment to the growth and development of the state, saying the government will continue to work tirelessly to deliver dividends of democracy to all citizens.

Gwarzo, who also serves as Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive leadership, promising that Kano will remain a beacon of democracy and progress in the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.