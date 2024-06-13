CDS Orders Military Personnel to Safeguard Citizens’ Rights, Troops Kill Three Terrorists In Zamfara

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has urged military personnel to uphold the tenets of democracy, safeguard citizens’ rights, and ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all.

General Musa also appealed to citizens to remain positive towards the challenges being faced and support the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in the fight against all acts of terrorism and criminality, stressing that victory is insight.

General Musa, gave this order in a statement signed by Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau. The Defence Chief, on behalf of the officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), extended warm felicitations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of democracy day celebration.

The CDS, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment and loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the President, Commander-in-Chief.

He noted that, the AFN remains dedicated to supporting and strengthening democracy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He also pledged that, “the Nigerian military shall continue to collaborate with national and sub-national institutions to entrench constitutional governance”.

The CDS equally acknowledged the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces in various theaters of operation across the country, which is evidence of their commitment to the unity and growth of Nigeria.

He wished President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians a happy and peaceful Democracy Day celebration.

Also, troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with Zamfara State Community Protection Guards, have killed no fewer than three hundred terrorists and recovered several rustled sheep in multiple operations in Zamfara State.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, said that troops launched an offensive operation targeting the hideout of notorious terrorist kingpin, Gwaska Dan Karami, at Rukudawa Village, located in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“In the encounter, troops eliminated two terrorists and uncovered a terrorists’ warehouse stocked with looted food supplies. The warehouse has been destroyed in situ.

“In another operation in Mayanchi general area of Maru Local Government Area, troops on fighting patrol intercepted and engaged marauding terrorists who had rustled a flock of sheep. The troops neutralized one terrorist in the overwhelming firefight compelling the rest of the terrorists to flee abandoning one AK-47 rifle, a magazine with three rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition, two motorcycles, and 410 rustled sheep; which have been recovered by the troops.

“Other items recovered include a pair of military camouflage and a Mobile Police uniform,” the statement further disclosed.

The Service, also disclosed that the rescued sheep have been handed over to the Committee on Recovery of Rustled Animals in Gusau.

The statement concluded that, “troops also intercepted terrorists on a mission to carry out their nefarious activities along Kairu road in Gummi Local Government Area and recovered one AK-47 rifle from the terrorists, after thwarting their mission”.