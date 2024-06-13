1xBet Named ‘Digital Sports Betting Operator of the Year’ at Global Gaming Awards 

Global bookmaker 1xBet has been named ‘Digital Sports Betting Operator of the Year’ at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024, which the company described as “one of the most prestigious international awards” in the betting industry.

The awards ceremony took place on June 4 at the SiGMA Asia 2024 exhibition, held at SMX, Manila’s largest exhibition centre. The winners were determined by an authoritative jury of 30 leading industry experts.

“The potential of the Asia-Pacific market is enormous, and it is very important for us to be among the industry leaders here. We are glad that leading professional community representatives highly appreciated our product. Interest in sports betting in the region is growing steadily. We will continue to consider player preferences and carefully monitor local events to offer our customers the best gaming conditions,” 1xBet representatives said.

The global bookmaker recalled that it has already won several prestigious trophies in the iGaming industry this year. The brand previously won the Affiliate Company of the Year award at the International Gaming Awards 2024, the Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, and was recognized as the Best Esports Operator 2024 in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.

The company was also among the sponsors of the SiGMA Asia event this year. The event featured 3,000 operators, over 350 speakers, and about 20,000 delegates, who met with colleagues and established business contacts during SiGMA Asia’s networking opportunities.