  • Wednesday, 12th June, 2024

Sterling Bank Partners SPPG for Credential Verification Using  Blockchain

Business | 1 hour ago

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank, has partnered with the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) to revolutionise credential verification through blockchain technology.

The bank in a statement noted that this collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the efficiency, security, and accessibility of academic credentials in Nigeria. 

Commenting on the collaboration, the Chief Growth Officer Sterling Bank, Obinna Ukachukwu, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with VX Technologies and SPPG to introduce this game-changing initiative. We believe in the power of innovation to drive progress and transform lives at Sterling Bank. By supporting the adoption of blockchain technology in education, we are not only revolutionizing credential verification but also advancing our H.E.A.R.T strategy for Education, which prioritizes Access and Equity.” 

On his part, Director of Operations, VX Technologies, Ryan Hawkos added: “We are pleased to acknowledge the impactful generosity of Sterling Bank, who has provided the funding necessary for the initial phase of this project. This support ensures that thousands of SPPG alumni can access their digital certificates, with the first one thousand certificates being provided at no cost.” 

 According to the Chief Executive Officer of SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, “Sterling Bank’s commitment to quality and positive educational experiences for people is yet again demonstrated here in their commitment to supporting the adoption of innovative technology across the educational ecosystem.

“We are one of the first institutions in Nigeria to embrace blockchain for academic credential management, and we look forward to a near future where this is the norm across Nigeria,” he added.

