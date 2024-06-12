NPFL: Enyimba Fined N10m, Forfeit Abandoned Match to Rangers

*Ibadan agog as 3SC, Rangers in midweek clash live on StarTimes

Enyimba International of Aba have been slammed with a hefty N10million fine and will also forfeit the abandoned Match-day 35 in Enugu to Rangers International FC.

In addition, three of the players of the Aba Elephant, namely Akanni Elijah, Eze Ekwutoziam and Chibuke Nwaiwu will all be sanctioned after proper investigation, the NPFL announced yesterday.

The hosts, Rangers were also been fined N5million for poor crowd control at the game in question.

‘The Flying Antelopes’ have now opened a five-point gap at the top of the table with three rounds of matches to the end of the 2023/2024 season.

The Oriental derby sold out as over 35,000 fans crammed into the 20,000 Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to witness which of the two teams would pick the three points. A late penalty awarded to Rangers in the extra time led to Enyimba fans trooping into the main-bowl to hold up proceeding. The match was subsequently abandoned.

Meanwhile, the oldest rivals in the Nigerian club football, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan and the Enugu Rangers are set to face off this evening in a battle for 2023/2024 NPFL title supremacy and the coveted spot in the continental competitions.

The match will air live on StarTimes Beta Sports channel 244 at 5:30pm.

Historically, both clubs have been dominant forces in Nigerian football, especially during the 1970s and 1980s, often vying for top honours in the league.

With a victory, Enugu Rangers will get closer to securing their 8th NPFL title, a feat not achieved since 2016.

Currently leading the league table with 64 points, the Flying Antelopes have exerted dominance throughout the season. They will however face a formidable challenge in Shooting Stars, who currently occupy the 4th position with 56 points.

TODAY

Shooting v Rangers

Akwa Utd v Katsina

Insurance v Rivers Utd

Enyimba v Bayelsa

Gombe v Abia War

Kwara v K’Pillars

Tornadoes v Lobi

Remo Stars v Heartland

Sporting v Plateau