Novena University’s Nursing Programme Receives NUC’s Full Accreditation Status

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited the Bachelor of Nursing Science programme of Novena University, Ogume.

The programme was granted full accreditation status by NUC, the body responsible for the regulation of academic activities and standards of all Nigerian universities.

Notice of the accreditation was contained in a letter from the NUC to the university dated June 6, 2024, and signed by Abraham Chundusu, Director of Accreditation, on behalf of the Executive Secretary.

The accreditation of the Novena University Nursing programme came as a result of a successful accreditation exercise carried out by the NUC during their last exercise.

Achieving a full accreditation status for nursing in the university is a testament to the state of facilities, qualified and experienced lecturers, and quality of the university’s nursing Science programme.

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Godwin Nduka, lauded the doggedness and excellent performance of the team that worked hard to earn the full accreditation status for the Nursing programme. He said that every member of the Nursing Department and the College of Medical and Health Sciences, headed by its Provost, Professor Ofili Charles, deserved the accolades being poured on them by stakeholders.

This followed the recent accreditation of Medicine for the university by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). On that occasion, Dr. Nnaemeka Nwakamma, Director of Education, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, a representative of the Registrar of the council, Dr. Fatimah Kyari, had commended the university for the excellent performance in the accreditation exercise and verification of the university’s facilities, faculty, and overall preparedness to run the Novena University College of Medical and Health Sciences programmes.

The accreditation of the nursing programme elicited excitement among staff and students of the Department of Nursing.

In his remark, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Chuks Ochonogor, noted that Novena University will continue to offer the best to the public especially the youths who desire skilled training to be gainfully employed to help build the nation.

He applauded saluted His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Oborevwori for his continued support, through the creation of an enabling environment for education, as well as other sectors of the economy to thrive.