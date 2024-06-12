Coalition Tasks Zamfara on Insecurity, Synergy with FG

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A coalition of community-based organisations in Zamfara state has urged Zamfara state government to increase cooperation with federal government on tackling security challenges.

The coalition leader and chairman of Zamfara Progressive Movement for Peace and Development (ZAPPDE), Alhaji Adamu Danyaula, made the call on behalf of the group at the end of advocacy meeting in Sokoto.

Danyaula appealed to state government authorities to urgently review their approaches and give fullest attention to issue of collaboration with federal government towards achieving success on the fight against insecurity.

He explained that people in Zamfara state suffer more now on security challenges, hunger and depression and urged elected leaders at the federal and state levels to fine-tune modalities to end the challenges and political bickering that are destroying cohesion in the state.

‘’We are worried that many people whose means of livelihood depend on farming in our rural areas can no longer go to the farm while the few ones have to pay bandits during planting and harvesting.

”Education in Zamfara is abysmally low, the continued escalating insecurity has further worsened the situations and we all know that education is key to having a progressive society, ” Danyaula said.

He called on Gov. Dauda Lawal to join hands with relevant federal government agencies on handling the escalating security challenges that are becoming worrisome in parts of the state instead of showcasing his weakness on leadership.

‘’Many communities were displaced, thousands of people lost their homes and businesses. They are now leaving in shelters as refugees along with surviving families,” he said.

Danyaula then cautioned the state government on ignoring the chances of cooperating with federal government, especially Ministry of Defence towards sustaining efforts in the fight against insecurity and keep political differences aside for the betterment of people.

‘’To be specific, bandits are now holding many enclaves around Tsafe, Dansadau, Shinkafi, Maru, Bukkuyum and Zurmi communities.

‘’Bandits activities are becoming so disturbing around roads linking to Talata Mafara to Mayanci and Bungudu while other suspected bandits have been disturbing road to Tsafe, Magazu and Wanzamai, yet Zamfara state government is not ready to sacrifice their ego to cooperate with higher authority,’’ he added.

The coalition commended military operations especially air and ground operations being conducted in many of the enclaves of bandits at Sabon Birni in Sokoto state and Tsafe in Zamfara and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna respectively.

They also applauded efforts of the Minister of state Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle on his intervention, concern and additional mobilisation of military support to some prone areas of attacks in order to fish out bandits for successful fight against insecurity; stressing that the recent interventions in Tsafe, Magazu, Dansadau, Shinkafi, Isa, Illela and Bukkuyum have yielded much success in crippling bandits movement in Zamfara and Sokoto states.