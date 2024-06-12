A PEEP INTO TINUBU’S AGENDA FOR RESTRUCTURING

The administration will likely address longstanding issues of federalism, writes Ali Mahmud

This article is based on what should be President Bola Tinubu’s focus in his second year. It is not a product of any policy document from the Presidency but a deduction flowing from his well-known antecedents as one of Nigeria’s leading advocates of restructuring over the past three decades.

After a resoundingly successful first year in office, during which he laid the policy direction of his administration, it is reasonable to ask: what are the likely areas of focus in the coming year?

The areas likely to engage the President’s attention are many, but the issue of political restructuring will likely be at the top of the list. Without necessarily slowing down on driving economic growth, he would likely address longstanding issues of federalism. He has been a persistent advocate for restructuring the country to foster greater autonomy, development, and unity among its diverse regions. His commitment to this idea spans decades and is rooted in his deep-seated belief that a restructured Nigeria will unlock the nation’s potential, ensuring equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.

Tinubu’s advocacy for restructuring dates back to his tenure as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. Under his leadership, Lagos experienced significant reforms that boosted its economy, improved infrastructure, and enhanced governance. This period of transformation in Lagos became a testament to his vision of what regional autonomy could achieve on a larger scale across Nigeria.

In or out of public office, he has consistently highlighted the inefficiencies and inequities inherent in Nigeria’s centralized system. As many others have also highlighted, the concentration of power and resources in the federal government has seriously stifled local initiatives and development outside the centre.

The President believes that a federal structure where states or regions would have greater control over their resources, finances, and governance, works better for a Nigeria that, at 64, still grapples with mundane political challenges.

Since Tinubu has finally ascended the country’s topmost leadership position, would he still be prepared to embark on restructuring which would, to a large extent, whittle down the powers of the federal government? The answer, from every indication, is yes. Already, the content of his actions and pronouncements so far indicates a willingness to carry through the project. The devolution of powers as exemplified by his speedy signing of the Electricity Act, is a good example.

One of the key proposals that resonates with his thinking is the concept of fiscal federalism, where states have the authority to generate and manage their revenues. This approach aims to reduce dependence on federal allocations, encouraging states to develop their economic potential and be more accountable to their residents.

This reasoning projects from his own experience. As Governor of Lagos State, his face-off with the Obasanjo-led federal government over the creation of Local Government Areas in the state led to the illegal withholding of funds accruing to the State’s local government areas. He was only able to sustain the state through internally generated revenue and prudent applications of available funds.

At the heart of the advocacy for the devolution of powers from the federal government to state and local governments is the belief that the closer governance is to the people, the better for service delivery, accountability, and responsiveness to local needs. This reasoning resonates with the President, who supports the idea of states having control over their natural resources. This policy is intended to promote fairness and efficiency in resource management and mitigate the perennial conflicts associated with resource allocation in Nigeria.

The security challenges facing the country also make restructuring imperative. Security has engaged the President’s attention in the past year and while he is not likely to let down his guards in the next year, he is quite conscious of the fact that the overall security of the country will greatly benefit from restructuring the security apparatus.

To ensure that Nigerians enjoy safety, he is likely to rejig the apparatus for greater efficiency. He proposes the establishment of state policing to enhance local security and provide tailored responses to the unique challenges faced by different regions and areas.

Despite his steadfast commitment and his famed political will, Tinubu’s restructuring agenda is likely to face significant challenges and criticisms. If and when he commences large-scale political restructuring, he is expected to carry out a major national sensitization so that the intention is not misplaced or wrongly misinterpreted. Previous exercises failed mainly because of inadequate sensitization of the populace or the lack of political will. One tag that is usually placed on such an exercise is that it could deepen ethnic divisions and lead to regional imbalances.

The Jonathan national conference of 2014 was different. Of course, the last major attempt, the 2014 national conference, did not succeed mainly because the exercise came on the eve of the Jonathan administration’s departure; it did not have time to implement the outcome.

There are also concerns about the readiness of some states to manage additional responsibilities effectively or handle the challenges of increased funding responsibilities. But as earlier mentioned, the responsibilities will also come with increased funding. Furthermore, the political landscape in Nigeria, characterized by vested interests and power struggles, has often hindered meaningful progress towards restructuring. It is hoped that a well-thought-out exercise coupled with the right political will, is sure to succeed. Already, he has initiated dialogues with various stakeholders to build consensus around major thematic areas that are connected with the restructuring agenda. In addition, there are legislative and constitutional reforms being explored to create a framework that balances regional autonomy with national unity.

Moreover, Tinubu’s leadership style, characterized by pragmatism and coalition-building, is crucial in navigating the complex political terrain. His ability to garner support from diverse groups and his track record of implementing reforms in Lagos provides a foundation for pushing the restructuring agenda forward.

A man who has a deep understanding of the country’s complexities and his vision for a more equitable and prosperous nation will surpass the expected challenges through his persistence and strategic approach. As his administration progresses, the success of this ambitious agenda will depend on collaborative efforts, political will, and a shared vision of a united yet decentralized Nigeria.

Mahmud, a political scientist, writes from Sokoto