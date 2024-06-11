Police Working on Modern Technologies to Stop Kidnapping in Nigeria, Says DIG Alabi

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





The coordinating Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Southwest, Sylvester Alabi, has said the Nigeria Police Force was already working on the use of modern technologies to stop kidnapping and other crimes in Nigeria.

The DIG who stated this, Monday, in Ado-Ekiti, during his maiden visit to Ekiti State Police Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, confirmed the force was already working on how security will imbibe varieties of technologies in a bid to achieve zero level of crime in the country.

His words: “My coming to Ekiti State is to complete my assignment in the Southwest geo-political zone.

“My mission is in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, who instructed all DIPs in charge of the six geo-political zones to embark on tours across the six geo-political zones and access the strategic deployment of NPF’s arsenals in crime fighting and see how the officers are doing their jobs.

“This is to enable us know the challenges they are facing in the course of their duty so that they can be addressed appropriately; so that their capacity and flexibility will be enhanced in delivering good services to the public.

“It’s not yet over. Technological improvement is more essential. Gadgets like drones that will gather information for us; that will dig into kidnappers’ hideouts will help to deal with them instead of us rescuing victims.

“Technology is very important; we will definitely migrate to imbibe the technological advances. It’s obvious that we cannot effectively utilize our policing work without involving technological devices to assist us. We are not shying away from the usage of drones; we are going to get used to it”.

Speaking about the issue of shortage of manpower in the force, he said: “Manpower is as old as we are. With the constant recruitment of police officers into the force, we will overcome the manpower issues.

“Manpower problem is peculiar to all the states and I want to tell you that without maximum security, our economy cannot thrive”.

Alabi equally urged police officers to treat Ekiti State citizens fairly by not stamping on their fundamental human rights. This, according to him, will assist the command in their policing strategies.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Akinwale Adeniran, hailed the DIG for his proactive and selfless service in the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that the command under his leadership has successfully tamed the activities of criminal elements across the state by creating an enabling environment for Ekiti citizens through the adoption and implementation of the community policing strategy.