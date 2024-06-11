Olitee Tha Flow Announces ‘Time To Shine’ EP Release

Bakare Toheeb Olalekan, better known by his stage name Olitee Tha Flow, is excited to announce the release of his EP, ‘Time To Shine’, set to drop on June 14, 2024.

The EP marks a significant step in his musical journey, which began with posting freestyles on Instagram and has led to recognition from some of Nigeria’s top music influencers.

Olitee Tha Flow’s path to success has been anything but straightforward. For seven years, he dedicated himself to perfecting his craft and catching the attention of key industry players such as Makinde Naijaloaded and Oladips.

“With my ability, I made Baddyoosha, Zlatan, Slimcase, Poco Lee and others notice me. These people inspired and encouraged me that I can do it,” he shared.

The ‘Time To Shine’ EP is a culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and a deep connection with his faith. The first track, ‘Omo Lile Fc,’ is a poignant testament to his reliance on divine guidance throughout his career. Olitee Tha Flow’s confidence in his abilities and his determination to succeed are evident in every track of this upcoming EP.

As he prepares for the release, Olitee Tha Flow remains humble and grateful for the support of his friends and team, who have been instrumental in his journey.

“I turned my friends into my team, with their support. I levelled up to another stage in the game of the industry,” he said. With ‘Time To Shine,’ Olitee Tha Flow is ready to make his mark on the music world.