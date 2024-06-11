  • Tuesday, 11th June, 2024

NIDCOM Commends Organisers of the Chess Match-up between  Quickpen and Onakoya

Michael Olugbode  in Abuja

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has  commended the Chief Executive Officer of Daniel Ford International, UK, Mr Yemi Edun, for the extraordinary Chess Match between the Nigerian prodigy, Deborah Quickpen and Guiness World Record Holder, Tunde Onakoya, scheduled to hold today, June 11, 2024, in Lagos.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that an initiative such as this, will continuously encourage Nigerians in the Diaspora to do all they can to contribute meaningfully back home.

She said: “I commend you and your team for organising such a meaningful event and for your dedication  to the cause of education and empowerment through Chess. NIDCOM is glad to partner with you..“

She added that: “I am confident that this event will be a resounding success and contribute significantly to the growth of Chess in Nigeria and the support of Chess in slums”.

Deborah Quickpen is ranked Number 4 in the Global Under-12 Category, Number  3 in Africa and Number 1 in Nigeria while Tunde Onakoya is the Guinness World Record Holder.

The historic Chess Competition is being organised by Daniel Ford International, a real estate and property conglomerate based in the UK and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM).

