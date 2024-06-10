Yobe Government Insists State Now Safest in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

The Yobe State Government has called on investors around the country and globally to come over to the state to invest, insisting that the season of insecurity was over.

Addressing a press conference in Damaturu, marking the five years anniversary of Buni administration, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Baba Malam Wali boasted that Yobe State is now safer than the other 35 states in the country.



He said: “Investors are free to come and tap into the economic potentials under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni.”

He added that the incessant attacks of Boko Haram between 2013 and 2023 in the state were over as it is near non-existence, noting that many facilities are now in place to boost economic activities.

He noted that before Buni assumed the mantle of leadership, there were many communities that were inaccessible; due to the threats posed by terrorists in Gulani and Gujba Local Government Areas.



He said those communities are now safe and those displaced in the wake of insurgency have since be relocated back and resettled with dignity with the support of the state government and other developing partners.

He said: “With the state government’s commitment, supported by the federal government, military, developing partners, security agencies, vigilante groups and concerned stakeholders, Yobe State is now peaceful for doing business, as total peace has been restored by God’s grace.”



He insisted that normalcy has returned to the insurgency-ravaged areas, including the border communities of Geidam, Yusufari, Yunusari and Nguru Local Government Areas.

He noted that besides the restoration of peace, reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation (RRR) of affected communities have been completed with people’s livelihoods restored.



Wali said: “Buni/Yadi community has been developed while that of Malamdunari is being carried out satisfactorily at present,” noting that insurgency has been consigned to history in Yobe State.



He said there is no reason for any prospective investor to be afraid of attack or return on investment, stressing that: “In almost all parts of the state, people are now moving about pursuing their legitimate goals without hindrance.”



He disclosed that good road networks have been put in place, the International Cargo Airport was ready to fully come on stream with the largest trailer park in Nigeria in place in the state, Yobe is ready to welcome investors into the state.